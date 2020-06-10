TEXARKANA, Texas - Faith leaders and community members will gather Wednesday in downtown Texarkana for an evening of prayer and unity.
Plans call for the program to be short with pastors sharing their thoughts and offering prayer.
Organizers said the goal of the prayer meeting is to work together along cultural lines and make a meaningful impact on the community.
Church on the Rock and Mount Orange Baptist Church are organizing the event, but nearly 25 area pastors have been invited to attend.
The format is similar to National Day of Prayer with music, pastors leading in prayer, and messages from city leaders.
With the nation in trouble, Church on the Rock Pastor John Miller said he wants to inspire peace and unity within the Texarkana community.
"We can get along. We can solve not only the racial wounds, but all the issues that are troubling in our community and our city, whether it's the homeless population or COVID-19. All these things need spiritual solutions," Miller said.
Mount Orange Baptist Church Pastor Johnny Riley agrees.
He added that the meeting is about recognizing the pain of discrimination, learning how to heal, and finding reconciliation.
"We're going to pray tonight, but what I hope to come out of the prayer is action. The action is lets have some dialogues on race," Riley said.
All residents are invited to attend.
Organizers say the event is not a protest or a rally, but rather an opportunity for everyone to come together in prayer for Texarkana, the region and the nation.
The community prayer meeting will get started at 7 p.m. in front of the post office in downtown Texarkana.