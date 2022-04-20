TEXARKANA, Ark. - Some Texarkana Arkansas School District bus drivers will be getting pay increases after a unanimous vote by the board Tuesday night.
Bus drivers of special education students have historically been paid 25-36% more than general education bus drivers. The board agreed there should not be two separate salaries for bus drivers, so general ed drivers will be getting a boost. The goal is to make all drivers' pay equitable.
Another focus at the meeting was that TASD bus drivers' salary is not close in comparison to other drivers in the same size district. Since TASD has lower wages, it is harder to recruit bus drivers.
The board agreed the higher salary would boost morale and attract more applicants to their district.
The increase will be reflected in the 2022-2023 school year.