TEXARKANA, Ark. – A pedestrian was struck and killed walking southbound in a northbound lane on Highway 71 Friday.
According to an Arkansas crash report, 24-year-old James Settegast, of Van, Texas was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at about 9:42 p.m. and rushed to a hospital where Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd pronounced him dead at 10:40 p.m.
The truck’s driver was not injured nor identified in the report.
Trooper Solomon Phifer was the investigator of the accident.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.