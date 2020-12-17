Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Two Texarkana hospitals receive their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.
Wadley Regional Medical Center and CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System received 975 doses of the vaccine on Thursday morning.
The first batch will go to frontline workers over the next several days and weeks.
Both hospitals started vaccinations Thursday afternoon with a full schedule of appointments.
The vaccine requires two doses, three weeks apart.
"Today's the day we go on the offense against this invisible virus," said Jason Rounds, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System President.
The first batch of the Pfizer vaccine was delivered Thursday morning to the main hospital entrance of CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System.
Several hospital administrators and staff members cheered as the delivery truck pulled into the driveway.
After praying a blessing and sprinkling holy water over the first shipment, the doses were ushered into the building.
"This is a great day for our community. As I mentioned before, Christmas has come early to Texarkana USA and CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. We're very enthusiastic. We are hopeful that this in the beginning of the end of this virus," said Rounds.
Hospital administrators say as the doses thaw, they will be administering them, and plan to administer every single dose.
The second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive during the first week of January.
The Pfizer vaccine is being delivered to 109 hospitals in 34 Texas counties.
Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will get a total 1.4 million doses this month.