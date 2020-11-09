PGISD opens new elementary campus

TEXARKANA, Texas - Class is in session at the new Margaret Fischer Davis Elementary School.
The new building will allow Pleasant Grove ISD students to start science, technology, engineering, arts and math initiatives at a younger age. The campus is named after Margaret Davis, who served as a PGISD superintendent in the district for 23 years.
The new building in the 2800 block of Galleria Oaks will be large enough to accommodate more than 500 children, who attend pre-k through second grade. There are 33 classrooms, several multi-purpose learning spaces, a media center, gym and cafeteria.
The $14 million project started in the spring of 2019 and was expected to be completed in July. But COVID-19 and rainy weather contributed to delays in opening the new campus.
"We're going to start school. We will have a formal celebration coming up, but the most important thing right now is that we get into school. The technology that we're bringing in is world class technology and you'll see that on display for the next few weeks," said Chad Pirtle, PGISD superintendent.
"Each of the pods has a central area. It's set up with all kinds of stem activities. We have so many things planned. It's going to blow their minds everything that is available," explained Julie Wright, Margaret Davis Elementary first grade teacher.
The project is being paid for by a nearly $20 million bond, which voters approved in 2018. The bond covers the new building, security improvements and technology upgrades.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, visitors are limited inside the building. The district is offering a virtual tour at pgisd.net.