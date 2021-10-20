LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nationwide and across Arkansas, staffing shortages are impacting pharmacies and contributing to longer wait times.
It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on our health care workers, and pharmacists are providing more services now than ever before.
“When you think about what a pharmacist does, the number one thing for pharmacists is patient safety, and that is kind of near and dear to our heart,” John Vinson, Pharm-D and CEO of Arkansas Pharmacists Association said.
Employers across Arkansas are struggling to find workers, and Vinson said it’s especially true in healthcare.
“In health care, in community pharmacies, and hospitals and nursing homes,” Vinson said. “Of course, we've been delivering additional services above and beyond what we normally do.”
A survey from the National Community Pharmacists Association found that 80% of independent, community pharmacies are struggling with staffing shortages.
The survey reported 13% of community pharmacies are having problems hiring staff pharmacists, but the majority say the workforce needs are in other roles.
Here in Arkansas, Vinson said it’s more like 50 to 60%.
“We're having some issues, not only with pharmacists, but also with clerks and pharmacy technicians that assist those pharmacists to provide those services,” he said. “The staffing shortages absolutely can lead to reduced hours, longer wait times and difficulty accessing an employee by phone.”
Since the start of the pandemic, pharmacies have also struggled with drug supply shortages. Vinson said this has gotten better, with the FDA currently reporting 108 drugs currently in a shortage.
“There are a few prescription medications that are not available or on short supply, but the vast, vast majority are available, at least in community settings,” Vinson said.
Vinson said the worker shortages appear to be impacting larger chain stores more so than local, independently owned pharmacies.
“I've heard of some large pharmacies that have, you know, if they have 90 stores, for example, they might have 50 or 60 open positions that are unfilled,” Vinson said. “But we certainly have pharmacies that are independent sector that are hiring.”
For example, Vinson said recently in Fort Smith where there are six pharmacies in the area, some had to close for days at a time.
“They've had to cut back hours and cut back weekend hours, just because they don't have pharmacists to work,” He said.
In a statement from CVS, they said that they continue to meet the increased COVID-19 demands, but with flu cases expected to rise this fall, they have a nationwide hiring push to keep up with patients needs.
Walgreens also sent a statement, saying they’re continuously reviewing staffing levels, and adjusting plans where shortages have impacted stores. They’ve also launched hiring initiatives to attract employees.
Vinson says there are several contributing factors to these shortages; like the added stress of the pandemic leading some to take other jobs, and the strain of the additional services they’re offering like vaccines, testing, and COVID-19 treatments.
“It’s also a combination of the stress, the payment models being broken,” he said. “In some cases, there is more jobs than there are pharmacists available.”
Vinson said legislation and a U.S. Supreme Court victory did improve market conditions slightly between 2018 and 2021, but in recent months he said they’ve seen a decline in some of those plans and reimbursement.
Because prices are typically controlled by pricing benefit managers and insurance companies, Vinson said pharmacies can’t usually raise wages or benefits to attract workers.
"When your pay goes down and your services go up. That means it's difficult to provide those services and to, you know, attract and retain high quality talent.”
The association plans to do a local survey of Arkansas pharmacies to get a better understanding of how many openings there are, and what challenges they’re facing.