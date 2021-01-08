Pharmacies, clinics distribute COVID-19 vaccine in the Texarkana area

TEXARKANA, Texas - Clinics and pharmacies are now rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine for qualifying patients in Texarkana, Texas.
The vaccines are being distributed by appointment only to people 65 and older regardless of underlying medical conditions, as well as, anyone 18 to 64 with chronic medical conditions. Healthcare workers and first responders are also still receiving the vaccine.
There are 29 facilities in Bowie County registered to receive supplies of the vaccine, but only four have received shipments. Two of those pharmacies, Super One in Texarkana and Brookshires in New Boston, have currently exhausted their supply.
The CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic on Richmond Road has received 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
With the Texarkana region still experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, health officials are encouraging all those who are eligible to reach out for a vaccine appointment. You do not have to be a CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic patient to get the vaccine, but clinic physicians say they've been experiencing more demand than supply.
"Patients are getting an alert sometimes that appointments aren't available. In that case, I advise you just check back because we are releasing appointments as often as we can, as quickly as we can, as soon as we have more vaccine" said Dr. Andria Cardinalli-Stein, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic's ambulatory chief quality officer.
Vaccine appointments can be made by visiting christushealth.org and clicking on the yellow chat icon on the homepage. Patients will be prompted to answer a few screening questions prior to choosing a location nearest them and scheduling an appointment.
CVS and Walgreens are part of the federal program to administer vaccines to long-term care facilities.
The residents and staff of those facilities in Texarkana area are currently in the process of getting their vaccinations.