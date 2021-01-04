Plans move forward on multi-million dollar redevelopment project in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - The revitalization of the former First National Bank in downtown Texarkana is moving forward.
The developer's vision is to see people living and working in the newly remodeled space called the "Texarkanan."
Stone panels are being removed to reveal the First National Bank building's historic character as David Peavy, owner of Texarkana Renewal Properties, plans to redevelop the building into luxury apartments and condos.
He was recently awarded $500,000 in EPA funds to clean up toxic materials inside the structure.
"It was pretty damaged in some places. We've been working to repair and make it look like it did in 1914 when the first part was built," said Peavy.
The former owners covered the 10-story building around 1970 to make it more modernized. Peavy says one of his main goals is to place the building on the national register of historic places, and apply for historic tax credits.
The building is located about seven feet from the Arkansas state line. It was built close to the railyard which transported timber across the U.S.
"That wealth that was generated from those trees a lot of it was stored in the bank, and that's why it is significant to our area," said Peavy.
Plans are to restore the building to a 1920's art deco style, and convert it into nearly 70 apartments, plus retail and shared work-living spaces. There's nearly a dozen multi-million dollar projects underway in downtown Texarkana.
Peavy says the momentum for change is happening now.
"I said a year and a half ago, you won't recognize downtown in three years, I have about a year and a half left on that, and I'm still standing by that statement," said Peavy.
In 2017, Peavy renovated the former Ritchie Grocery into a museum and loft apartments. He said most of the buildings downtown are hidden gems full of potential, now they just needing to be polished.
"I believe if I had this building finished, I would lease it up because people are wanting to live downtown in a different place," said Peavy.
The Texas Historic Commission will be considering next week whether the building can be place on the national register. The timeline for completing the luxury apartments will depend on funding.
Renovations could cost about $12 million.