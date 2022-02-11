Pleasant Grove ISD board calls $39.9M bond election

TEXARKANA, Texas - Pleasant Grove ISD is calling for a $39.9 million bond election this spring to address facility needs.
After a recommendation from the Pleasant Grove ISD Community Committee on Facilities in a special-called board meeting Friday afternoon, the Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees called for a bond election to be held on May 7.
The proposition is a $39.9 million bond to do the following:
- New high school cafeteria
- High school remodel of the current cafeteria for College and Career Counseling Center
- Additions to the high school performing arts center (scene shop and storage) and sound booth relocation
- New high school field house including classroom space, boys and girls locker rooms, and sports medicine facilities
- New high school baseball/softball/track complex located at Pleasant Grove High School
- High school renovations in the library, restrooms, hallways, and common areas
- Significant renovations to Pleasant Grove Middle School including improved functionalities, roof, HVAC, interior and exterior updates
- Intermediate school classroom addition
- Intermediate school renovations to library and general interior/exterior updates
Administrators say the bond will cause no tax rate increase for Pleasant Grove ISD taxpayers.
Additional information, including Frequently Asked Questions and voting dates, is available at www.pgisd.net/bond2022.