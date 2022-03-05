Pleasant Grove ISD calls for bond election in May

TEXARKANA, Texas - East Texas voters will decide this spring whether to approve a nearly $40 million bond election to make improvements to facilities at Pleasant Grove ISD.
Election day will be held on May 7th.
Pleasant Grove ISD is working to address facility needs at three of their four campuses.
Superintendent Chad Pirtle says the bond election was set after hearing recommendations from the district's community committee on facilities.
"It is to fix some needs that we have, also with our programs growing, be able to expand a little bit there and provide more opportunities for our students," explained Pirtle.
Some of the proposed improvements include: a new high school cafeteria, additions to the performing arts center, and renovations at the high school, middle school and intermediate school.
Athletic upgrades, such as, a brand new baseball, softball and track complex, are also on the list.
Right now, the district spends about $11,000 each year shuttling students between athletic facilities.
Pirtle says the district can fix that in two ways.
"Our high school students don't have to go to the baseball field or softball field or track, which located at the middle school, and then our middle school students don't have to be shuttled back and forth to the tennis courts at the high school," said Pirtle.
Pirtle says some of the most significant renovations are being proposed for the middle school, which is the districts oldest campus.
Administrators say the bond will not raise taxes.
"Our mission of the Pleasant Grove Independent School District is to ensure high levels of learning for all students and these projects and improvements in our facilities will absolutely help us to ensure high levels of learning for all students," said Pirtle.
Early voting for the election will begin on April 25th.
For more information visit the PGISD website at pgisd.net.