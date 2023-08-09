Pleasant Grove ISD students return to class

TEXARKANA, Texas - Students at Pleasant Grove ISD headed back to class Wednesday.
Some campuses will see changes this year, such as, facility upgrades, increased security and new buildings.
Pleasant Grove ISD administrators say their district-wide mission is to ensure high levels of learning for all students.
Last year, voters approved a nearly $40 million bond package to make improvements to several school facilities.
Some of the upgrades include a cafeteria expansion, a field house under construction, and a new Career and Technical Education facility at the high school.
There's also significant renovations underway at the middle school.
Pleasant Grove ISD was recently named a model professional learning community.
It's a distinction held by only five districts in Texas.
"The growth we see in our students is different on the academic side and the social side and we're proud of that. We're continuing to grow in those aspects," explained Chad Pirtle, PGISD Superintendent.
Pirtle says the district is fully staffed this year with quality educators, but he says the teacher shortage is a challenge nationwide and believes government support is needed to fund education fully.
Administrators says they've also increased security with certified police officers on every campus and enhanced visitor check-in procedures.