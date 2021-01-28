Point in Time count surveys Texarkana homeless community

TEXARKANA, Texas - This year’s Point-In-Time count of the Texarkana homeless community is being conducted by observation only.
While it's different this year, advocates say getting an accurate count is still very important. Instead of using a large number of volunteers to conduct an in-person survey, a small number of professional outreach workers are gathering the information.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development requires all homeless coalitions to count the number of homeless people in their community by the last week in January. The survey is critical for agencies to secure funding, and get a snapshot of what the region's homeless plight looks like.
In January 2020, Bowie County reported a 32% decrease in the sheltered homeless population and a 24% drop in the unsheltered population.
The Ark-Tex Council of Governments has a homeless prevention program to help people who've lost their job or received a reduction in pay due to the pandemic.
The program uses funds from an emergency solutions grant to provide rental assistance.
"With the pandemic we've really seen a lot of people, the need is there. We're so happy we can assist, if people actually qualify for the program," said Mae Lewis, Ark-Tex Council of Governments housing director.
The program can help people with rental assistance for up to six months, or even longer if needed. The agency makes that determination on a case by case basis.
For more information or to learn if you qualify for the rental assistance call 903-556-4545.