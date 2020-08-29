TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police in Texarkana, Arkansas are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday involving a father and son.
Police say Mark Mullens, 42, arguing with his father, Richard Mullens, 78, threatened to kill his father.
Officers said the father left the house to go to his truck to leave for work and his son came out of the house approaching him threatening to kill him again.
Detectives say the elder Mullens, in fear that his son will follow through with the threats, reached in his truck, grabbed his pistol and shot his son one time.
No arrest are being made at this time. Case will be put together and forwarded to prosecuting attorney for review and their determination if any charges will be filed.