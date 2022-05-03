HOPE, Ark. – A Hope, Ark., student is dead following a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning, police said.
The victim is identified as Tykendrick Bradford, 16, of Hope.
Police found him with a gunshot wound in front of a house in the 600 block of South Walnut Street, according to the Police Department's Facebook post.
Bradford was taken to Wadley Hospital in Hope where he was later pronounced dead.
According to witnesses, the victim had been hit by gunfire from a moving vehicle at the scene. No arrests have been made.
The teen attended Hope High School, and Hope School District released the following:
“Earlier this morning, Hope Public School officials were notified by the Hope Police Department, of an off-campus incident involving a Hope High School student. Tragically, the student passed away this morning.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, and school community. Beginning this morning, extra counselors and social workers will be available for H.H.S. students and staff. The entire Bobcat Family expresses deep sadness and shock at the passing of this student.
It is times like this that we come together not only to offer our sympathies but also to demonstrate our resolve as the Bobcat Family."
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 911 or Lt. Jimmy Courtney at 870-722-2560.