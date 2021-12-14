TEXARKANA, Texas - Two men died and a third was wounded after a shooting inside a Texarkana, Texas apartment Monday night in the 1900 block of West 13th Street.
Police identified the victims Tuesday morning as Deangelo Handy and Rikolah Young, both 18, of Texarkana.
Hardy was pronounced dead at the scene and Young was rushed to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital where he died. Police say a 17-year-old was flown to Children's Hospital in Little Rock. He is listed in critical condition
Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.
