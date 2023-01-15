Police investigate attempted ATM theft in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft overnight in Texarkana, Texas.
Officers received an alarm call overnight at the Roadrunner Convenience Store on Richmond Road.
When they got there, the front of the building was damaged.
Police say store surveillance video shows three men back a truck into the building multiple times until it broke through.
Investigators say the men then tried to remove the ATM inside the store, but were unsuccessful.
If you have information on this crime, call Texarkana Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.