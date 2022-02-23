Police investigate catalytic converter thefts in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Catalytic converter thefts are on rise again in east Texas, and police are working to crack down on the problem.
Police say they had about a dozen reports of people who had their catalytic converters stolen just last Saturday, and they say most of the thefts happened in the broad daylight while people were shopping or eating in restaurants.
The converters contain precious metals that can be removed and sold.
Bill Fowler, the owner of Ray's Muffler in Texarkana, says he's seeing on average between three to eight vehicles a week with stolen catalytic converters.
"They can probably roll under your car and have it cut off in 3 to 5 minutes and be gone," said Fowler.
Texarkana, Texas Police Sgt. Kim Weaver says after the thieves cut the devices out of the vehicle they usually sell them to metal scrap dealers or online.
"I think they can take them different places. I believe most of them here lately they actually have a buyer set up to where they can take it to them," said Weaver.
Trucks and SUV's are more susceptible to thefts since it's easier to crawl under them.
Authorities say some of the ways you can protect your vehicle include parking in a garage or well-lit areas with people around and installing anti-theft devices.
"There are items you can put under your vehicle, shields that can be installed to cover your catalytic converter that way. It prevents them from being able to cut it off," said Weaver.
Police are asking people to stay alert. If you see someone suspicious crawling under a vehicle in a parking lot, you should call 911.