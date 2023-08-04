TEXARKANA, Texas - Three men have been arrested in the Texarkana area following a Special Investigations Unit sweep targeting child sex trafficking. One of the men arrested is a Texarkana, Arkansas police officer.
Officers posted a fake ad on a website known to offer prostitution services and then posed as an underage girl when men responded to the ad. Even though the "girl" told each of them that she talked to that she was underage, authorities say each of the three men still wanted to come meet up with her and offered to pay her for sex. When the guys showed up and knocked, they were shocked when several police officers answered the door instead of the young girl they were expecting.
All the suspects were arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail.
Adarius Wills, 33, is charged with online solicitation of a minor and delivery of marijuana. His bond was set at $85,000.
Telvin Wilson, 31, was also charged with online solicitation of a minor, and his bond was set at $100,000. Wilson is an officer with TAPD.
James Willis, 37, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, evading arrest, abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return, and possession of a controlled substance. His bond has not yet been set.