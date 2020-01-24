Police search for shooting suspect in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the 2300 block of Spruce Street.
Police say one man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during the incident and is being treated at a local hospital.
Officers were dispatched to the residence shortly before 11:00 a.m. and found a 32-year-old man lying in the front yard of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
As the initial officers arrived, police say they saw a suspect running from the scene and carrying what appeared to be a pistol in his hand.
The officers pursued the man into the wooded area northwest of the residence, but quickly lost sight of him.
A perimeter was set up in the area, and officers used a K-9 unit to assist in the search.
However, the suspect has not been located.
The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he is being treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
He is currently listed in stable condition.
Detectives do not yet know the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but the investigation continues.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Texarkana, Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116, or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.