Police search for woman accused of 'jugging'

TEXARKANA, Texas - Routine activities, like going to the store, ATM, or getting gas, can lead to you becoming the unknown target of criminals.
Police say the thieves are looking for people with their guard down.
"Jugging" is when someone preys on a distracted victim to grab a purse, wallet, or phone and take off.
Last week, police say an elderly woman was targeted by this crime.
Police believe the suspect in the surveillance photo followed her around the Wal-Mart store for about an hour before following her home.
As the victim was unloading her groceries, police say the suspect approached her with a made up story about needing help and then snatched her purse.
Authorities say they want to catch the suspect, but they also want to warn others to be on guard of this crime.
The simplest thing to do is always be aware of your surroundings.
Another good habit to get into is looking over your shoulder when you're getting into your car, or going through a door.
The police say jugging is not a crime trend only targeting the elderly.
Everyone is a prime victim when they have something of value.
Anyone who can help identify the woman in the surveillance photo should call Texarkana Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.