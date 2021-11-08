TEXARKANA, Texas – A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal Halloween party shooting that occurred inside Octavia’s Event Center on Oct. 30.
Police say during their investigation information was obtained that Andre Morine, 24, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was involved in the shooting.
Morine turned himself in after a murder warrant was issued for his arrest. Morine's bond has been sat at $1 million.
Detectives previously arrested Keuntae McElroy for murder and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Bi-State Jail with a total bond of $1.95 million.
Officers responded to several 911 calls reporting multiple people having been shot at the party venue. Upon arrival, officers found a large number of people running from the building and several inside suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured, ranging in age from 15 to 23 years old, were taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael Hospital by ambulance, police unit and private vehicle.
Javon Gooden, 20, died a short time later at Christus St. Michael.
Detectives believe that McElroy was inside the building for a period of time before the shooting occurred and the shooting may have been the result of some type of disturbance among some of the partygoers.
It is estimated there were at least a couple hundred people in the venue when the shootings occurred.