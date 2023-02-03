TEXARKANA, Texas – A grandmother is charged with deadly conduct after allegedly handing her 16-year-old grandson a gun to settle a fight.
On Tuesday, two students engaged in an altercation at Texas High in Texarkana.
After school, authorities say the 15-year-old and his grandmother drove to the home of Helen Sanders, 71, to settle the argument, when the dispute continued to ensue.
Sanders allegedly handed her 16-year-old grandson a 9mm pistol, who allegedly shot one round at the car of the other pair as they drove away.
Sanders and her grandson are both charged with deadly conduct, she was booked into the Bi-State jail and her grandson was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Sanders was later released on a $7,000 bond.
The other grandmother and grandson were not charged with a crime.