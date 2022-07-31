TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police will be kicking off their annual PRIDE Academy summer camp next week for young kids.
One of their main objectives is to build lasting relationships between students and officers.
The PRIDE Academy program hosted by the police department includes about 100 incoming sixth graders from Arkansas Middle School and more than 40 youth peer leaders.
Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen says all of the kids will be working in teams throughout a variety of activities. PRIDE stands for "Personal Responsibility in Daily Effort."
Officers work as coaches for the students teaching them decision-making skills, coping techniques, enhanced self-esteem, and anger management.
"Our goals for having the PRIDE academy each year is to connect with the kids going into the 6th grade and to reaching them before they get into a more adolescence, and maybe go down the wrong path," said Pilgreen.
Students will also complete at least two community service projects.
Since the PRIDE Academy started in 2012, Pilgreen says the juvenile crime rate has decreased by about 40 percent.
The program starts Monday at the Arkansas Middle School and will run through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.