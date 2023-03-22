Police warn of 'bad batch' of deadly synthetic marijuana

TEXARKANA, Texas - A bad batch of synthetic marijuana may be connected to several overdoses and two deaths in Texarkana, Texas.
Police are working to track down the dangerous drug and get it off the streets before someone else dies. Officers say the two deaths and at least seven overdoses happened over the weekend.
Even when it's not laced with another drug, the side effects of synthetic marijuana, also known as spice or K2, are different from those of regular marijuana. People who smoke K2 can react with a rapid heart, vomiting, confusion and hallucinations.
Investigators not only want to make people aware of the tainted batch of K2, but also encourage people to seek help if they're experiencing an overdose.
Officers have used Narcan in several of the recent overdose cases to reverse and block the side effects of opioids.
"If they feel like someone is overdosing, call 911. And do not be in fear of being arrested. Get help for anyone who may need medical attention right then," said Texarkana, Texas, police Sgt. Kim Weaver.
Police say they're unsure of what the tainted synthetic marijuana is laced with, but they believe in may possibly be fentanyl.
Anyone with information on the origin of the synthetic marijuana is asked to call the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.