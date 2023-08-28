TEXARKANA, Texas – The Expectant Heart Pregnancy Resource Center offered new and expecting parents free diapers and baby essentials at Texarkana College on Monday.
The Trio staff was also on hand to help with GED enrollment, college admissions and financial aid applications.
Taniqua Martin, the director of Educational Opportunities Center at Texarkana College, said every fourth Monday of each month they partner with Expectant Heart through the Trio program to help those who might want to pursue a GED or a college degree and use this as an opportunity to provide resources to the community.