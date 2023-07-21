Prepare your vehicle for the extreme heat

TEXARKANA, Texas - The dangerous heat across the ArkLaTex is not only impacting you, but it may be taking a toll on your car as well.
During the summer season, local mechanics say they begin seeing an increase in cars filling up their shops with problems due to excessive heat.
Stan Devore, the Automotive Technology Program Coordinator at Texarkana College, says it's important that you inspect, or have a mechanic inspect your vehicle before taking any long trips.
Devore says battery connections should be tight, clean and free from corrosion. For the engine, you should check the coolant level. Also, inspect the hoses and belts for cracks caused by the heat.
If your engine overheats, remember to never pull the radiator cap off while the engine is hot. In addition, check your tires for proper air pressure.
"If they're under-inflated they'll blow up. If they're over-inflated they'll do the same thing. This time of year it's just crucial to have that taken care of. You also need to look at your belts and battery. Make sure it's not boiling our doing anything it shouldn't," said Devore.
Devore says the more drivers keep up with maintenance, the less they'll need to spend on repairs.
For more information on how to avoid vehicle breakdowns in the extreme heat, visit aaa.com.