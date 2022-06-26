Pro-choice rally held in downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Advocates for abortion rights held a rally Sunday morning in downtown Texarkana.
The demonstration was organized by a local group called, Pro-Choice Texarkana.
The demonstrators gathered downtown to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Many of the protesters say the court's decision will impact women in ways that many people may not yet realize.
Nearly 50 people stood in the summer heat clutching signs that advocated for a woman's right to choose.
Protest organizers say half the battle is showing up, and they were pleased with the size and support from the crowd in Texarkana.
Pro-Choice for Texarkana organized the rally through social media.
"I really hope it does make a difference. We are a very small area, but there have been protests nationally," explained Ash, Pro Choice Texarkana organizer.
"I'm angry and very sad that we're having to march for women's rights because it's going to kill a lot of people. It's actually going to kill a lot more women than it is babies," said Mia Hartley, Texarkana, Arkansas resident.
"Why should we have to be rolled back to the 1800's. We're losing all of our rights and this is just the start of everything else," said Debra Smith, Haughton, Louisiana.
Local pro-choice advocates say the fight isn't over, and they're not ruling out more rallies in the future.
Meanwhile, there are pro-life rallies also happening across the nation.
Even as advocates celebrate, they say there is still work to be done, as the debate moves to individual states.