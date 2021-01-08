LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, posed for pictures and stole mail from her desk during a pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Friday.
The FBI field office in Little Rock confirmed that Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 60, surrendered to authorities in Arkansas on federal charges around 10 a.m. He was charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and stealing public property.
Barnett was booked into the Washington County jail at 12:49 p.m.
Barnett is from Gravette, a small city in northwest Arkansas. Kurt Maddox, the mayor of Gravette, said the city has received threats against police officers and residents since Barnett was photographed at the riot.
Barnett was known in the area for his right-wing views. He was interviewed by an Arkansas TV news station during a Republican rally in Benton County in November. Another station in the area interviewed Barnett at an anti-mask rally in June.
Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the riot. The FBI has released numerous photos of rioters that authorities are hoping to identify.
Arkansas leaders including Sen. Tom Cotton and Gov. Asa Hutchinson have condemned the violence.
(This is a developing story.)