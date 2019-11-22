TEXARKANA, Ark. - Rainy weather didn't deter protesters Friday at City Hall in Texarkana, Arkansas.
A small group gathered to protest the treatment of animals at the Animal Care and Adoption Center.
The former shelter director Charles Lokey resigned last week citing health reasons.
Kayla Tucker is now serving as interim director.
The protest was sparked by a social media post about a dog named Ellie Mae, that was allegedly euthanized by mistake.
City officials say the incident is under administrative review.
Protesters say their hoping to bring changes to shelter policies and bring justice to the animals.
"We believe there should be justice for Ellie Mae, not just one incident happened. Multiple incidents happened. We want change. We want better care for the animals," said protester Inge Herrera.
A second protest is planned next month at the Animal Care and Adoption Center.
The event will be held Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.