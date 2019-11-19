Protest planned at animal shelter in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Animal activists say they're planning a protest at Texarkana city hall over the treatment of animals at the Animal Care and Adoption Center.
The event is scheduled for noon on Friday.
Organizer Samantha Martin said the protest was sparked by a social media post about a dog that was allegedly euthanized by mistake.
"I hope we have a good turnout. It's a peaceful protest. We want the city to hear us. I think it's time that we stand together. We have to have a voice for the animals," said Martin.
Candis Fricks wrote on a post last week that her dog, Ellie Mae, was euthanized by the shelter after she had already made arrangements to pick her up.
Martin also cites a similar incident in 2016 concerning a chocolate lab named Woody.
She hopes the public outcry will lead to policy changes, more awareness about the shelter, and justice for animals.
"I hope by protesting, no one will have to feel that way again. I hope the city hears us and takes everything that is going on seriously. There's a lot of people upset about it," explained Martin.
City officials say the incident concerning Fricks' dog is currently under administrative review.
The former shelter director Charles Lokey resigned last week citing health reasons.
On Monday, city officials announced the recent hiring of Kayla Tucker to serve as interim director.
A second protest is also planned next month at the Animal Care and Adoption Center.
It will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.