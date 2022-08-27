Raceway gas station in Texarkana shooting suspect arrested

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The shooting suspect at a Raceway gas station in Texarkana was arrested on Thursday.
Timothy Noble, 22, from Texarkana, Ark. was arrested around 5:10 p.m.for aggravated assault, terroristic act, criminal mischief in the first degree and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
Noble was implicated in a shooting occurring in the 4100 block of North Stateline Avenue early morning on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
The evidence gathered by TAPD produced a felony warrant to arrest Noble.
After his arrest, Noble was transported to the Miller County Jail while he awaits a court appearance.
The investigation is ongoing, and other arrests are expected to be made in the case.