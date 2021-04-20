Record high lumber prices impact Texarkana nonprofit

TEXARKANA, Texas - Record high lumber prices are directly impacting a homebuilding ministry in Texarkana.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber prices have soared more than 180% since last spring. Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana officials said the increase has been devastating to their mission.
The non-profit is not building right now, but it's still helping people. Their focus has shifted to their critical repair program.
The non-profit currently has about 170 applicants in the program who need repairs such as replaced shingles, windows, furnaces and other projects that impact health and safety.
Executive Director Mary Wormington said the lumber prices have placed a burden on the organization.
The National Association of Home Builders said wood costs are adding $24,000 to the price of a new house. As a result, Habitat for Humanity is taking a break from building new houses.
"If we were to go ahead and build, that means we would have to push that cost onto them, and they can't afford it. It would be a burden. Their mortgage payments would be higher than the people we currently have mortgages for," said Wormington.
Habitat for Humanity Texarkana is still taking housing applicants, but Wormington is not sure when they'll be able to build again.
Meantime, the non-profit is planning a fundraiser next month called "Diamonds for Doorways." The money raised at the event will be used to fund their critical repair program.
Habitat for Humanity is also planning to open a re-store at the end of next month on New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas.
For more information about how you can support the non-profit, visit the Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana website.