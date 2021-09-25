Recovery ministry builds snow storm victim a new home

HOPE, Ark. - A Hope, Arkansas ministry focused on addiction recovery is helping others on their path to rehabilitation.
When a local resident lost their home in the snow storm last February, the ministry stepped in to help build the homeowner a brand new house.
While the job is almost complete, they're now asking for the community's help to finish the job.
There's a foundation and the framework is done, but there's still lots of work ahead.
Pastor Daniel Bramlett says they're grateful for donations that make the project possible.
He says they're not only building a new home, but their rebuilding lives.
Last February, David Williams was standing outside his home on Hickory Street when his roof collapsed from the weight of heavy snow.
"This ministry came to my rescue," said Williams.
A group of men with Banner Hope Center has since done all the demo work, and is in the process of constructing William's brand new home.
The center was created by the First Baptist Church to help men recover from drug addition.
"The addiction drives the life-style, the mind-set, the personality, and puts them in the position where all they can think about is getting that next fix. We want to reverse that. We want to put these guys in a position where they're giving without any thought of receiving anything in return," said Bramlett.
"This gives guys that have those skills and have addiction that they're struggling with, it gives them a chance to come and serve, to work, to use those skills, to work around like-minded men that are clean," said Eric Turner, Banner Hope Center Director.
So far, Pastor Bramlett says they've collected about $10,000 for materials and business donations, but they still need about $8,000 to finish the project.
Once the house is completed, Pastor Bramlett says they plan to start on other similar projects to help the community.
To learn more about the ministry and how to support the project, go to www.fbchope.org.