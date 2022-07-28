Red Lick ISD to provide school supplies to all students

TEXARKANA, Texas - Whether its long lines, supply chain issues, or stressing over the costs, each year, parents and teachers are faced with the burden of buying school supplies.
According to the National Retail Federation, families with school-aged children averaged more than $840 on school supplies last year.
Red Lick ISD is hoping to help to ease that financial burden for families by providing school supplies for 540 of their elementary and middle school students. This is the third year the district has provided school supplies.
When students head back to class on Aug. 10, they'll be greeted with new back-to-school supplies, such as, folders, paper, pens, markers, highlighters, scissors and more. The supplies were purchased with funds from the district's budget.
Administrators say they started providing the back-to-school supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic to help take care of the parents and students.
"The idea is that they weren't having to fight the crowds and become fearful of getting sick, or anything like that. Then we're able to do it again last year, and again this year. We're excited about doing it again this year because of inflation and the downturn in the economy," said Brandon Dennard, Red Lick ISD superintendent.
On the Arkansas side, Genoa Central School District will be providing school supplies.
Texarkana, Ark., School District will also be purchasing supplies for kids in grades kindergarten through eighth.