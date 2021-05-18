TEXARKANA, Texas – Federal prosecutors say four men, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been charged in a bribery and conspiracy scheme.
Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said Tuesday Jimmy Scarbrough, 69, of Hooks, an RRAD supervisor, was charged conspiracy to defraud the United States and 36 counts of bribery. Scarbrough made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven.
Jeffrey Harrison, 43, of Texarkana, and Justin Bishop, 50, of Clarksville, both RRAD vendors, are pleaded guilty Tuesday to bribery charges.
Devin McEwin, 41, of Avery, an RRAD official, has also been charged with bribery and is scheduled to plead guilty.
“Scarbrough, Harrison, Bishop, McEwin, and others exploited the public trust in order to line their own pockets, and undermined the warfighting mission of the Depot in the process,” Ganjei said.
“These guilty pleas are a direct reflection of the tenacity and teamwork by special agents and our law enforcement partners,” said Ray Rayos, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Southwest Fraud Field Office, Major Procurement Fraud Unit (MPFU), U.S. Army CID.
According to information presented in court Tuedsay, Scarbrough was the Equipment Mechanic Supervisor at the RRAD, a position he held from November 2001 until May 2019. Scarbrough is alleged to have directed more than $7 million in purchases from RRAD to Harrison and Bishop through the government purchase card (GPC) program.
By collecting fake bids from multiple vendors, Scarbrough was able to direct RRAD purchases to his select vendors, federal officials said.
Scarbrough allegedly demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from his selected vendors. Scarbrough accepted bribes in various forms, including receiving at least $116,000 in U.S. Postal Service money orders from Harrison. Scarbrough also had Harrison and Bishop purchase at least $135,000 in car parts or services for his hot rod collection, which included a red and black 1936 Ford Tudor, an electric green 1932 Ford Coupe, a cherry red 1951 Ford F-1 truck, and more.
Scarbrough received more than $27,000.00 worth of firearms from Bishop, including rare Colt handguns and Wurfflein dueling pistols. Finally, Scarbrough directed at least $32,000 in donations to the Hooks Volunteer Fire Department while he was the Capitan of Operations. In total, Scarbrough received more than $300,000 in bribe payments from Harrison and Bishop.
Scarbrough is not the only official at RRAD who accepted bribes. Devin McEwin accepted more than $21,000 in bribes from Harrison, including hunting trips, donations directed to the Annona Volunteer Fire Department and the refurbishment of his 1964 Ford truck.
Under federal statutes, the defendants each face up to 15 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.