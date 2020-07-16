Red River Army Depot welcomes new commander

HOOKS, Texas - There's been a change in leadership at Red River Army Depot in Hooks, Texas.
Col. Jack Kredo is now serving as the depot's 43rd commander. He took over last week from Col. Stephen York in a virtual change-of-command ceremony.
The new commander recently moved from Rhode Island. He has been in the military for 23 years.
Kredo said the depot has directly or indirectly affected every solider he's led at some point in time. The depot repairs and maintains military vehicles for the army.
Kredo said his number one priority is maintaining safe operations at the depot while meeting goals of production. There are no new contracts right now, but Kredo said Red River will play an important role in the future of the Department of Defense.
"Red River Army Depot is going to be a big part of that modernization process, in sustaining current weapons systems and equipment, as well as, future weapons systems and equipment," explained Kredo.
Kredo says he's looking forward to serving in this leadership position, and to taking on new challenges, including battle against COVID-19. The defense complex has been following CDC guidelines, providing protective equipment to workers, increasing cleaning and offering telework where it applies.
Kredo believes the depot must not lose sight of its mission, but he said people come first.
"Ensuring that they are confident coming into the depot to work is my first and foremost priority, that we'll provide a good and safe environment for our employees," said Kredo.
With about 2,400 employees, Red River Army Depot is one of the largest employers in Bowie County.
The depot has serviced the warfighter for more than 75 years.