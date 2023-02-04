Redwater ISD receives grant funds to expand welding program

REDWATER, Texas - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the next few years there will be a rise in job openings for welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.
The Texas Workforce Commission is awarding about $54 million to help schools enhance their Career and Technical Education programs, and Redwater ISD is getting a cut of that money.
Redwater ISD received $494,984 to help expand their Welding Certification Program.
The grant funds are going to provide updated equipment and exhaust systems for their welding shop.
The district has already purchased a CNC Plasma Cutting table and ten welding machines.
There are nearly 80 students enrolled in the program.
The grant required a 5 percent match, but Superintendent Kelly Burns says the school board approved a 7 percent match.
She says board members know the welding program is going to make a big difference to their students.
"There's always openings even in the immediate area for welders, as well as, across the state. If they choose that as their career, they will absolutely be career ready when they graduate," explained Burns.
Burns says the hands on lessons give students a variety of skills for the future as they pursue a career in welding.
The American Welding Society says the U.S. may soon see fewer skilled welding professionals.
In fact, the industry is predicting a shortage this year of more than 375,000 welders.