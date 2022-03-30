NEW BOSTON, Texas - East Texas authorities are investigating a man accused of keeping his son's remains inside his house for four years.
David McMichael has being charged with abuse of a corpse.
The gruesome discovery was made Tuesday night in the 1200 block of South Merrill Street. Police say they received a call from an out-of-town family member who wanted them to make a welfare check on the father and son.
When officers arrived, they were met by the homeowner David McMichael. He told officers that he had the body of his adult son, who died in May 2018, inside his kitchen.
After officers found the skeletal remains lying on floor, McMicheal was taken into custody.
Texarkana Crime Scene investigators were called to process the scene.
Investigators believe the body is possibly Jason McMichael.
"Right now, we're waiting on the report to come back from Southwestern Forensics Institute on the autopsy. Police are currently interviewing family members at the moment," said New Boston police spokeswoman Katie Jimenez.
No one else is believed to have been living in the home and no ages have been released yet.
Police say they're also not aware of any missing person reports filed for homeowner's son.
The skeletal remains have been sent to Dallas for an autopsy and further identification.