Renovation plans moving forward on animal holding facility in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Plans are underway to improve the city's animal holding facility in Texarkana, Texas.
The Texarkana Animal Coalition team has been working on plans to improve the facility for several months. There's only eight kennels in the current building, and it's not open to the public.
The city is working with an architect who specializes in shelter planning from Arlington to design the facility upgrades. Some exterior improvements include adding fresh paint, extending the walkways and repairing fences.
Once upgrades are completed, the facility will be open to the public. It will have kennels for 24 dogs and 24 cats.
There will also be an expanded quarantine space.
"We've outgrown our facility. By doing these updates our animals will be able to be safer and more comfortable. It will also make cleaning and maintenance a lot easier for our employees," said Mashell Daniel, Texarkana development services director.
The city has budgeted $450,000 to pay for half the cost of the renovations. City leaders are working to secure the other half from grants and private donations.
There will be a meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at in the Texarkana Convention Center to discuss plans for the animal holding facility, answer questions and get public feedback.