Renovations underway for a new recreation center in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The City of Texarkana, Ark., is moving forward on plans to renovate the former Boys and Girls Club into a new recreation center.
City leaders say renovations have been in a long time coming, but the project is finally moving forward. The total cost of the renovation is about $1.1 million.
Most of the funding for the project was secured through a low-interest federal loan program.
"We need resource in the community, somewhere where kids can go and be safe, where they can learn, they can grow play sports, be active and just a place where the community can come together," said Steven Hollibush, Ward 3 director.
Contech Contractors will renovate the 12,000 square-foot building to include a multipurpose gym, a fitness-activity room, computer lab and meeting areas.
The building located just off of East 9th Street has been vacant since 2008. The old building needs extensive electrical and plumbing work, roof repair and a new gym floor.
Hollibush says the new recreation center will be a place the whole community can enjoy.
"The goal is to have a facility that is open all the time. We want this thing running non-stop. We want to run programs. We have people that have expressed interest in teaching classes and tutoring," said Hollibush.
A walking bridge that connects to the Nix Creek Trail is included in the project. A grant from "Partnership for the Pathway" help fund the installation.
Renovations on the recreation center is expected to be completed by late August or September.