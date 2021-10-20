LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the start of Arkansas’ vaccine program, there have been nearly four million doses shipped to the state. Of that, 248,000 have been wasted, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Totaling out to 6% of the total number, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha sees it as a positive.
"For us, I think we’re doing very well,” Dillaha said.
There are multiple reasons why a vaccine may be thrown in the trash. Dillaha said the main culprit is unused doses in a vile.
“When you insert a needle into a vile, you have to use all doses within six hours," she said. "If you don’t use all of those doses, then you have to discard it.”
Broken vials are added to that number. There have also been 49,000 doses that have expired.
Dillaha is expecting continued waste as time goes on.
“We have plenty of vaccine, so it’s worth losing the doses if it means that someone would get vaccinated that otherwise might not get vaccinated," she said.
However, she is hopeful that it will be minimized if children are approved to get the shot.
“We know that that’s an important toward achieving overall what we call herd immunity," Dillaha said. "We need to get the kids vaccinated.”
According to the White House, children aged 5 to 11 could get the green light for the vaccine as early as November.