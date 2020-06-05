Rescue group takes pups on a cross-country rescue mission

TEXARKANA, Texas - Nearly 50 puppies made a pit stop this evening in Texarkana, Texas.
They're on their way to their new homes on the East Coast.
The young pups, which come in all different sizes and breeds, began their journey in Houston, Texas.
They stopped at the Texarkana Animal League to eat, drink, clean-up and stretch their legs.
The non-profit group, Rough to Rescue Express, takes about nine trips each year to deliver animals to Rochester, New York.
"In the Houston area there's a lot of stray dogs and if I put the best most beautiful Labrador retriever, after two months we'll have two people inquire about it. I'll take the scruffy nastiest dogs and put it in Rochester, New York and we'll have ten excellent qualified homes," said Bobby Baker, Rough to Rescue Express.
The puppies will be making two more stops at rescue groups in Tennessee and Ohio.
Organizers say it takes about 100 volunteers to make these trips possible, and get the pups to their forever homes.