FOREMAN, Ark. - A search is underway in the Red River between Texas and Arkansas for a Hooks, Texas couple.
Robert Eaglin, 53, and his girlfriend, Michelle Cullom, 50, were reported missing on Jan. 1.
Authorities say the pair were last seen riding a four-wheeler at the Red River Bridge between New Boston, Texas and Foreman, Arkansas.
The couple's vehicle was found on river bank last Friday.
Arkansas search and rescue teams began searching the river bank and wooded areas because the water was too high for search crews.
Authorities then learned Wednesday a duck hunter had given the couple a ride by boat to the Texas-side of the river on Dec. 30.
Bowie County Search & Rescue teams are involved in the search.
Searchers discovered the couple's four-wheeler nearly submerged in the water near the river bank.
Multiple law enforcement agencies have searched the area with drones, K-9s, boats and helicopters.
"The river level was our biggest challenge, from the time they went missing it went up six feet. We were unable to search the river bank where they were. Now that it's back down we can concentrate more on the river," said Rudy Hatridge, Little River County Office of Emergency Management Director.
"We have so many questions. We don't know if they're on the land or in the water, but they did find the four-wheeler in the water with just a handle bar sticking out of the water. We just want to be able to get answers at this point bring them home no matter what," said Markquise Kohler, Robert Eaglin's niece.
Kohler says her uncle was paralyzed on one side, but it never keep him down.
She says the couple would spent a lot of time at the river.
"He had an aneurism a few years ago, and that's how he's paralyzed. He never let anything stop him. He altered his 4-wheeler so he could ride it. He was always out here riding four-wheelers and being adventurous. I'm hoping they'll find them one way or another, and bring them home," said Kohler.
Family members, search teams and volunteers are planning to be back on the river searching Friday and Saturday.
-----
If you have any information on the couple's whereabouts, contact the Little River County Sheriff's Office at 870-898-5115.