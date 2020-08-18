TEXARKANA, Ark. - Residents in Texarkana, Ark. are continuing to clean up after their apartment complex was hit with flash flooding last week.
Nearly 20 residents, most of them senior citizens, where displaced. More than 50 apartment units were heavily damaged.
Apartment Manager James Stanley is hoping to have everyone back in their home by the first of the month, but he said they're facing some major challenges.
"They've lost their bedding. They lost everything. Simple as that. Those who are on a set income are looking at, I've got to wait until the first of the month, the third of the month to get my check," Stanley said.
Nearly three feet of water from flash flooding filled these apartments last Wednesday. The electricity is back on, but clean up is a major undertaking.
Stanley says the first goal is to remove all of the carpet. He said they've been struggling to find a place that will take their bulk items, such as water damaged furniture and mattresses.
"A lot of us out here are elderly, over 60. It's tougher on some than it is on others," explained Robert Hawk, Sterling Crest resident.
"I think everyone is a little bit different, but the ones who are staying, for sure, they're working on getting them up an running," said Susan Scott, Sterling Crest resident
Apartment managers said they are doing all they can, but some of the disabled residents are still needing help replacing items lost in the flood. Volunteers or donations can be made by contacting the apartment office.
More than a dozen residents are still waiting to get back in their home. Six residents decided to permanently move out.