Residents displaced after Texarkana hotel shuts down

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana hotel is shut down to multiple fire code violations.
More than 100 families and residents were forced to leave the Boutique Hotel on State Line Avenue. Several families, including some with children and tenants with disabilities, are scrambling to gather their belongings while questioning where they'll live or stay now.
A crowd gathered outside the hotel Tuesday morning waiting for the utilities to be turned back on, so they could get their belongings from their rooms. Some tenants have been living in the hotel for years.
"I know a lot of people have had to stay in their vehicles and wherever they could go. They just got rushed out of here," said tenant Brandi Reed.
"My friend has six babies. This hotel was her home," said Brittany Martin, who has been at the hotel with her husband for three months.
Local churches and non-profit organizations have been providing food and assisting the families in finding places to stay.
The hotel was ordered to close a week ago, but kept operating. The doors were officially locked up by the city on Monday, and the power shut off.
Texarkana, Ark., Fire Marshal Jim Wall says the building's fire alarms and sprinkler system are not working properly.
"If you had a fire in there it wouldn't notify people, and it wouldn't control the fire. You would have multiple casualties," said Wall.
Wall says the hotel was inspected in March and August, and then given until last Tuesday to make repairs or be forced to close down.
Most residents say they're hoping now to get refunds and get all their belongings out.
The city turned the electricity on Tuesday from noon until 7 p.m. to allow people to finish moving out.
KTBS reached out to hotel management, but they refused to comment.
The fire marshal says the hotel will have to come into compliance before it can re-open.