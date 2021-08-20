Resources available for veterans in the wake of Afghanistan crisis

TEXARKANA, Texas - As chaos continues to unfold in Afghanistan, the images of the Taliban takeover are especially difficult to watch for U.S. veterans who served there.
A Texarkana veteran's wife is now speaking out about how the crisis is affecting military families here at home.
There are many resources available to not only veterans, but also to military and veteran caregivers like Corrine Hinton.
Her husband, Tyron, is a disabled retired marine vet.
In 2010, he suffered a traumatic brain injury from a grenade blast while serving in Afghanistan.
Hinton later joined the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's Hidden Heroes campaign for support.
It's a group that advocates for military and veteran caregivers across the country.
Hinton says recently more veterans are feeling distressed about experiences they had during their service.
"Anytime there is a generational triggering event like what's happening in Afghanistan, people are going to places where they can find support. Also, tools and resources, so they can support their veterans at home as well," said Hinton.
Hinton says her husband associates the withdrawal in Afghanistan with memories of when he was injured.
She says it's important that U.S. leaders recognize the sacrifices of veterans and recognize their experiences and service matters.
"What I've been hearing a lot of from the caregivers in my community and the veterans I have access to is that there is a lot of anger. There's a lot of confusion. There's a lot of desire for transparency and accountability, and a lot of sadness," said Hinton.
For more information about other resources available to veterans and their families, go to hiddenheroes.org.