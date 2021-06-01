Rising floodwaters cause damage in the Texarkana region

TEXARKANA, Texas - Homeowners, motorists and farmers across the Texarkana region are still dealing problems created by last Wednesday's rising floodwaters.
City leaders said some of the worst damage from flooding was to homes and roads in the Liberty Eylau community.
Street crews are now working to repair a bridge on Martha Drive that was washed out by the rising creek bed. There were several roads damaged due to flooding.
City spokeswoman Lisa Thompson is urging all residents affected by the recent flooding event to report their damage to the state.
"If we can reach a certain threshold of dollar amount that has been damaged in our county, then we could qualify from the state for some assistance, but right now we're not there yet. We need to get a better idea of how much damage there's been," said Thompson.
Miller County, Ark., extension agent Jennifer Caraway said the heavy rains have also created major problems for area hay producers. There are hundred of acres of grazing land now under water.
Row crop farmers are not able to plant. Fooding is also breeding diseases and fungus, Caraway said.
"To compound all the water saturation with everything being flooded, then to have all these additional insects and diseases on top of it. It's just really difficult," said Caraway.
With producers not able to make their first cutting and skyrocketing fertilizer costs, Caraway anticipates there may be a hay shortage this year.
This is the third wet spring in row, and it looks like it may be the worst, Caraway said.
-----
For more information on services available to help landowners, visit the USDA's Farm Service Agency.
If you experienced residential damage due to flooding after May 17 until the present, visit https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/ and Click on “May 17-TBD, 2021 Severe Weather”.
It is recommended that residents take multiple photos and/or videos of the damage to document and report accurately.