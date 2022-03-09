Rising gas prices impact local volunteer firefighters

LEARY, Texas - Soaring gas prices are also placing a strain on volunteer firefighters.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, 70 percent of firefighters in the U.S. are volunteers.
Despite facing these new challenges, C-5 Volunteer firefighters say they're committed to serving the community.
"We're going to continue running, but it's definitely been a hardship on the firefighters," said Mitch Akin, C-5 Volunteer Fire Department fire chief.
Akin says many of his volunteer firefighters drive their personal vehicles out to first responder calls, and the gas money to get there is coming from their own pocket.
The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department operates two fire stations located in Leary and Red Lick. The department currently has 22 volunteer firefighters providing fire service to five communities in Bowie County.
Akin says they've been considering options to help combat the high fuel costs, including adding a diesel fuel depot at one of their fire stations.
"We've been talking to a local fuel company about tanks, and what it would take to have our own on site, and what our prices would be at for that," said Akin.
Akin says they're budget starts in October, but they're anticipating a shortfall by the end of the summer. He says they've have already used about 50 percent of their budget for fuel costs.
Akin believes without those special tax funds, they would be operating at an even greater deficit.
The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department was established as a Bowie County Emergency Fire District in 2015.