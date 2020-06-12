Ritter Communications invest $16 million in Texarkana region

TEXARKANA, Ark. - An Arkansas telecommunications company is investing millions of dollars to bring 100 percent fiber internet service to businesses in the Texarkana region.
Ritter Communications recently invested $16 million on both sides of Texarkana, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas. The company is extending its fiber communications network along Interstate 30 from Little Rock to Texarkana.
Ritter Communications is the first provider in the Texarkana market to offer XGS-PON service, which delivers up to 10 gigabits per second of 100% fiber connectivity to users. Additionally, Ritter Communications is offering custom cloud solutions, empowering businesses to back up and store assets securely.
All Ritter services are supported by the company’s own specialized customer care team, eliminating the need for third-party technical support.
CEO Alan Morse says their goal is to bring state-of-the-art fiber communications services to rural communities across Arkansas and North texas.
"This is our first venture into Northeast Texas. I think the benefits that it brings to Texarkana businesses is we'll have the fastest fiber internet service in the community," explained Morse.
The high speed services will be available to business customers in completed zones beginning in July.