Roadwork begins around courthouse square in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - More roadwork began Wednesday around the federal courthouse and Post Office in downtown Texarkana.
City leaders said the work will shut down large portions of the road around the courthouse for several weeks. While the project is getting closer to completion, some business owners said the slow progress is costing them money.
Construction started in late August and was expected to be completed last month, but city leaders said the rainy weather has delayed work.
It could be this fall before the entire project is completed. Detours and traffic control will be made available to drivers for the next several weeks. Crews are removing existing asphalt and original brick from underneath the street.
B & J's Diner opened last June directly across from the courthouse. Co-owner Les Munn said their patience is wearing thin because the project is dragging on too long.
"We lost all the parking lots in front of the business. There's no thru traffic and hasn't been for several months, so it's really impacted us in a financial way and not in a good way," said Munn.
Once the project is completed, Munn believes it will bring more people downtown, which he said has been his goal all along.
"I think the design is going to be great, but getting there has not been the best way. It's definitely hurt us. We've not got any help from anybody. We opened this restaurant in a COVID year, so we're not applicable for any grants, loans, PPE, or any of that stuff," said Munn.
The Courthouse Square Connections Project is a twin city effort to increase walkability and enhance the downtown area. Other improvements at the site include new sidewalks, lighting features, water lines and expanded green space.